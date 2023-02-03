BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – With temperatures set to dip below freezing late Friday night, some people are looking for a warm place to sleep.

Jamie Woodberry has lived in Berkeley County for a little more than 20 years. But the recent cold snap will have a big impact on his life.

“I just don’t have a place to go right now, and it’s going to get cold enough … sort of been sleeping in the car, more or less, so I need a place to go for tonight, or whatever I can get,” he explained.

But his car stopped working on Friday.

“The battery may be messed up or something. I don’t know yet. Trying to get that figured out right now,” he said.

Woodberry reached out to News 2 on Thursday asking if there might be a warming shelter open in Berkeley County. County leaders said Goose Creek United Methodist Church would be open as a warming center Friday night. They will provide dinner and breakfast in the morning.

He now plans to stay there, if he can. “Might check it out and see what’s going on down there,” he said.

Either way, Woodberry said he’s happy to hear there is an option for people like him who simply need a warm place to lay their head.

“You know, people who are a lot less fortunate than I am, to have a place if people have nothing, they have a place to go and everything,” he said.

The shelter will open at 142 Red Bank Road between 7:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.

Aldersgate United Methodist Church on Remount Road in North Charleston will also serve as a warming shelter for those in need.