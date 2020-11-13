Man seen stealing packages in Goose Creek arrested after wearing same clothes to court

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A man accused of stealing packages from various porches in The Oaks neighborhood of Goose Creek has been taken into custody.

A post regarding a “porch pirate” began to circulate on Facebook this week, which showed home security video of a man believed to have stolen packages from doorsteps.

“Notice the empty Amazon package in his hand? It is something he stole off a neighbor’s porch and threw the empty package in my trash can,” the poster said.

The victim said the man then stole a package off their porch and stuffed it in his backpack.

Officers with the Goose Creek Police Department shared the post on Friday, saying the man had been arrested for stealing the packages.

“Sometimes people actually do make our job easy,” the department said. “This guy decided to come into our courtroom the day after the first post was made.”

They said he was still wearing the same shirt. “We are happy to say he is in custody.”