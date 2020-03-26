Man self-isolating as a precaution after returning to SC from NYC

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The White House has asked that anyone who has been in New York City recently to self-quarantine for 14 days. South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is also asking people who are visiting the state to do that same.

Michael Clayton is from Charleston but lives in New York City and recently arrived back in the Lowcountry and is self-isolating.

Clayton did stand up comedy in Charleston before moving to the Big Apple to pursue comedy there a couple of years ago.

“There was a point at about three days in, like when it really got heavy in New York, over a three-day period I lost all of my comedy shows for like the next three months,” he said.

Clayton had 30-40 shows booked. They were all canceled. It was his roommate that made him decide to leave.

“My roommate is a nurse in New York City,” he said. “I live in Brooklyn and my roommate would come back after work – I only saw her two times in this whole situation because she was at work constantly. It looked like she had been in Vietnam; she just looked exhausted, she would fall on the bed with all her clothes on and just pass out and start snoring 30 seconds after she got home.”

What his roommate told him made him decide to come back to Charleston.

“If I were to come down with any type of sickness and needed medical care – hopefully, that wouldn’t happen but it’s a possibility – that the likelihood that I would get proper care in a New York hospital right now was pretty slim,” he said.

He has no symptoms and believes he is fine, but he is spending the full 14 days in quarantine here in Charleston just in case.

Clayton says is glad to see the governors both in New York and South Carolina are taking this issue seriously.