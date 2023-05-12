BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A man has been sentenced to decades in prison in connection with the 2019 stabbing deaths of his wife and pregnant stepdaughter.

Anthony Gathers pleaded guilty to several charges in a Berkeley County courtroom Friday, including two counts of murder and one count of causing death or bodily injury to a child in utero during the commission of a violent crime.

In October 2019, Gathers stabbed his 38-year-old wife, Lorice Gathers, seventeen times and stabbed his 22-year-old stepdaughter, Shanique Hills, fifteen times at their Goose Creek home.

Hills was in her third trimester of pregnancy at the time and the unborn child died in the incident.

Evidence presented in court showed that the women were running from Gathers when he killed them.

Prosecutors asked the judge for a life sentence. But, the defense asked for the mandatory 30-year sentence plus five additional years.

“He couldn’t stop crying for the first couple weeks and that showed his character to me,” Gathers’ lawyer, Ashley Pennington said. “It led me to believe that this was not a person of what we would call hate or malice who is indifferent to and only thinking of himself and I think that’s the critical feature of this case.”

The judge ultimately sentenced Gathers to 35 years in prison.