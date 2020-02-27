Man stops Goose Creek officer, asks for help tying his tie

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – To protect and serve… and help with the frustrating task of tying a tie.

On Wednesday, an officer with the Goose Creek Police Department was getting ready to leave a call and end his shift when a man approached and asked if anyone knew how to tie a tie.

The man was getting ready to attend an upcoming family funeral and requested help with the tie.

Without hesitation, the department said Officer Burgan got back out of his patrol car to help.

“Thank you, Officer Burgan, for your positive presence in our community,” the department said on Facebook.