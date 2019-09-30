Man suffering from gunshot wound tells police he was shot during Facebook transaction

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after a man said he was shot Saturday night during a Facebook transaction.

According to an incident report, Goose Creek police officers responded the 300 block of Amy Drive where the shooting was first reported.

Upon arrival, the report states a man, who was using a homemade tourniquet, told officers he had been shot in the left hand after meeting with three males to purchase an iPhone 7S that he found on Facebook.

Paramedics arrived and began treatment on the scene but advised the victim’s vitals were declining and that he needed to be loaded onto a stretcher and transported to the hospital immediately.

The investigation into the shooting continued once the victim was stable as the hospital. He told the officer he found the phone on Facebook and contacted the seller who suggested they meet on Saturday night.

The victim told officers he got on his bike and went to meet the seller in the parking lot of the Open Door Bible Church on Sarah Drive. Once there, the victim stated he got off the bike to exchange the money for the phone – one man took the money and that is when he said another pulled out a pistol and fired one shot, hitting him in the left hand.

The report states all three suspects fled on foot.

Before he was released from the hospital, the victim told police he had been robbed by some of the same suspects earlier this year. He said the suspects are in the area frequently but could not provide any further information.

An investigation is underway. Goose Creek police say they will release new information once it becomes available.