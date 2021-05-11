Man wanted for attempted murder following armed robbery, shooting at Goose Creek bowling alley

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are searching for a man involved in an armed robbery and shootout at a Goose Creek bowling alley.

Goose Creek police say four people were robbed at gunpoint while leaving the Royal Lanes Bowling Alley last month. The victims were approached by four suspects, and when one of the victims attempted to run away, authorities say one of the suspect’s fired shots at them.

The victim returned fire with his own handgun and all four suspects jumped back into their vehicle and drove away from the bowling alley.

Now, the Goose Creek Police Department’s Criminal Investigative Unit is calling on the public to help locate one of the suspects, 18-year-old Dimitri Tarion Dickens.

Dickens faces multiple charges including attempted murder, armed robbery, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

He is described as 6’05” and 275 with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police say he often frequents the College Park Estates area and is known to carry firearms.

If you see him, or know where he may be, you are asked to contact the Goose Creek Police Department immediately.