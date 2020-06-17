BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Berkeley County are searching for a man wanted for breaking into vehicles in the Cane Bay community.

Deputies say residents on Brookhaven Road and Buttercup Lane called the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office after they discovered someone stole items from their vehicles overnight on June 5th.

Bryan Lee Rogulski, 21, is wanted on four counts of theft from a motor vehicle.

BCSO deputies say he is no stranger to law enforcement. Rogulski has been arrested five times since 2016 on various charges including assault and batter by mob, narcotic violations, and malicious injury to property.

Rogulski is known to frequent the McLaurin Avenue in Moncks Corner.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.