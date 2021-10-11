Man wanted for deadly shooting in Berkeley County awaiting extradition

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One person has been arrested and is awaiting extradition back to South Carolina in connection to a deadly shooting near Goose Creek.

Wesley Malcom Callum was arrested in Minnesota on 8th with help from the U.S. Marshals Task Force for his role in a shooting that happened at a residence on Northside Lane earlier this month.

Deputies responded to a residence for a reported shooting on October 2nd just after 7:30 p.m. where they located a deceased person inside the home.

Amid an investigation and search for a suspect, Callum was located in Minnesota and taken into custody without incident.

He is being held at the Hennepin County jail to await extradition back to South Carolina where he will be formally charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the sheriff’s office.

The shooting remains under investigation.