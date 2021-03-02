Man wanted for evading sex offender registry, Berkeley County deputies say

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Berkeley County are searching for a man who is wanted for evading the sex offender registry.

According to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, 57-year-old Christopher Bunch was recently released from the South Carolina Department of Corrections and failed to report to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office for registry.

Deputies say he is known to frequent the College Park and Highway 78 areas.

Bunch is described as a Black male, approximately 5’6” and 165 pounds. He has brown eyes and possibly a shaved head.

If you see him, you are asked to contact the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.