Man wanted for stealing catalytic converters, damaging vehicles in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Berkeley County are searching for a man accused of stealing catalytic converters and damaging vehicles.

According to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, a business reported that 35 catalytic converters had been stolen from vehicles parked on their property earlier in the month.

“Fortunately, the theft was caught on area surveillance cameras,” said BCSO. “The suspect in the theft was positively identified as 33-year-old Timothy Lavaughn York.”

Deputies say York’s vandalism to the vehicles as he stole the parts caused approximately $36,000 in damage.

“Our citizens work hard for their property and BCSO will not tolerate theft,” the department said. “We will work around the clock to ensure thieves are caught and held accountable.”

York currently has outstanding warrants for malicious injury to real property to obtain nonferrous metals.

If you know where he is, you are asked to contact Berkeley County dispatch.