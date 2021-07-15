Man wanted for stealing copper from Hanahan church

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Hanahan are looking to identify a man who was seen on security video damaging air conditioning units at an area church.

Officials with the Hanahan Police Department say someone stole copper from the units back on July 7th.

"We are asking everyone to look closely at the photos associated with this post that came from the church's surveillance system," the department said.









Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hanahan Police Department at 843-747-5711 (option 0), Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.