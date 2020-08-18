Man who attempted to hold WWE star hostage is from Berkeley County, records show

LUTZ, FL (WCBD) – A man who was arrested Sunday for breaking into the home of a WWE star in an attempt to hold her hostage is from the Lowcountry, according to records from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

News 2 first told you about the arrest on Sunday.

Authorities say Phillip Thomas, 24, had been planning a hostage scenario for more than eight months. Thomas is accused of stalking the woman for the past few years on social media, and admitted that he traveled to Florida overnight with plans to take the entertainer hostage.

Property records show the home is owned by Daria Berenato, a former Ultimate Fighting Championship fighter and current World Wrestling Entertainment star, who goes by the ring name “Sonya Deville.”

News 2 obtained arrested records for Thomas which revealed the man is a Cordesville, South Carolina resident.

We are looking into whether Thomas has a criminal record here in the Lowcountry.