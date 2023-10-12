BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – An 18-year-old man is facing a slew of charges after a vehicle pursuit over the summer led to a lengthy investigation into stolen property and other crimes in the Pinopolis community.

A deputy with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) attempted to stop a car that had been reported through the Summerville Police Department on June 30; however, the car refused to stop and fled to the Pinopolis area.

The driver, later identified as Brendan James Boivin, eventually took off on foot and was not located at the scene.

A day later, deputies responded to calls in the Pinopolis area regarding two residential burglaries. The suspect was again identified as Boivin. During one of the burglaries, officials said the man stole a vehicle and fled to the Savannah, Georgia area.

US Marshals located Boivin and took him into custody. He was taken to Florence County, South Carolina to face other charges and then taken back to Berkeley County where he was booked into the Hill-Finklea Detention Center.

Boivin was served with warrants for first-degree burglary, third-degree burglary, grand larceny over $10,000, and failure to stop for blue lights and siren. He has additional felony charges pending with the Summerville Police Department.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the case.