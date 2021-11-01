Man who shot Berkeley County deputy in 2018 sentenced to 18 years in prison

BERKELY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man charged with shooting a deputy in 2018 appeared in a Berkeley Courtroom on Monday.

Calvin Lorenzo Middleton III shot and wounded Berkeley County deputy Thomas Gooch in March of 2018. Authorities say Middleton was arguing with his wife at their St. Stephen home while their daughters – ages 4, 8, and 14 – were there.

He held a gun to his wife and said, “one of us has to go and today is the day.” His wife was able to escape, but Middleton then held the 14-year-old stepdaughter at gunpoint and made her drive his vehicle.

Authorities attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle, but Middleton fired several times, hitting Deputy Gooch in the leg.

Middleton was struck by return fire from deputies. Both recovered from their injuries.

Middleton apologized in court Monday. “I’m here to take ownership of my actions on March 2, 2018, and I want to apologize to officers Gooch Smith and Carlo,” he said.

He pleaded guilty to domestic violence, two charges of first-degree assault and battery, kidnapping, and attempted murder.

While the judge could have sentenced Middleton to 10-13 years in prison, he reduced the time to 18 years in prison.