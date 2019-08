LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner has identified a man that was killed on August 15 at a gas station on Highway 78 in Ladson.

20-year-old Javion Ford died at the hospital from a gunshot wound to the chest.

According to police, Tunisia Bryant is in custody in connection to the shooting and is now charged with murder.

Bryant waived her right a bond hearing on August 16.