HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD)- Watching an episode of television turned into a winning idea for one Lowcountry man who won $100,000 on a Powerball ticket.

The man said after watching an episode of ‘Lottery Changed My Life’, he decided to spend $25 a week for three months playing the South Carolina Lottery

“The first week I won $500,” he said.

But, on the seventh week, he purchased a $100,000 winning ticket from the Kwik Fill on Yeamans Hall Rd. in Hanahan.

“I didn’t even know how to play Powerball®,” he laughed.

Initially, the man thought he had only matched two numbers. Then, his wife checked the ticket. She noticed he had the Powerball number, too. After a second glance, the man released he had matched five numbers, one short of winning the jackpot.

The man spent an extra $1 for PowerPlay so his $50,000 prize was doubled when a “2” multiplier was drawn during the May 28 drawing.

Now, he is still spending $25 a week on lottery tickets and has purchased a car.

“I’m going to finish out the three months,” he said.

The odds of matching four numbers and the red Powerball number are 1 in 913,129.