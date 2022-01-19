‘A scene from a movie:’ Man’s houseboat destroyed during early morning fire at Moncks Corner marina

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The American Red Cross is helping a man after his houseboat went up in flames early Wednesday morning.

The fire, which happened at the Hidden Cove Marina in Moncks Corner, destroyed the boat and caused it to sink. It also spread to and destroyed a neighboring vessel.

“I was in the shower and all of a sudden, my next-door neighbor knocked on the door and told me that my houseboat was on fire. So, I ran out- sure enough it was pretty much gone by the time I got to the dock, man, it was gone,” said Brandon Gibson.

Gibson’s boat sunk to the bottom. The only thing you can see is part of the metal railing just before the surface.

“It was like, I don’t know, a scene from a movie. It was insane,” he said. “I didn’t even think it was real, to be honest with you.”

Gibson believes his electric heater may have caused the fire.

“The fact that it’s all underwater, man, I’m almost Jonesing to go under and look for some stuff I have. Some sentimental value but luckily nothing huge or crazy went so I’m good. I’m still healthy that’s what I’m thankful for.”

Fire officials said they are investigating the cause but agree that the heater is the likely cause.

The American Red Cross is assisting Gibson.