Mayor of Goose Creek calls on Gov. McMaster to issue ‘stay at home’ order: “Cities need your help”

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Goose Creek Mayor Greg Habib has sent a message to Governor McMaster asking for a ‘stay at home’ order.

In a message posted to Facebook over the weekend, Mayor Habib wrote that he sent a text message to McMaster and said information provided by health leaders says a stay at home order is appropriate and likely overdue.

“Please, stay home if you can,” he said. “Practice social distancing if you have to go out. The health of our community is at stake.”

In his message to Gov. McMaster, Mayor Habib said with every update there seems to be another positive case of COVID-19 in Goose Creek.

“Seeing all the folks at Lowes this morning without a care in the world is giving me great concern,” he said. “Unfortunately, I believe there are more people with the virus that don’t know they have it than folks who do. I fear the worst is yet to come.”

He encouraged Gov. McMaster to issue that ‘stay home’ order and said cities with density are under more threat.

Mayor Habib believes many cities and municipalities are likely afraid to act and do what’s best because of SC Attorney General Alan Wilson’s opinion which essentially said any such action that does not come from the governor’s office should be considered illegal.

“It has to come from you,” said Mayor Habib.

All parks and playgrounds in Goose Creek have been closed. Mayor Habib said this is about as much as he can do to keep people from gathering in public spaces.

“Cities need your help,” he said.