Mayor of Goose Creek orders city and neighborhood parks closed, asks residents to stay home

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Goose Creek Mayor Greg Habib has ordered city and neighborhood parks closed and asks for residents to stay at home to slow the spread of COVID-19.

In a message to the city Monday, Mayor Habib said the city has already taken actions, including closing City Hall and ordering all non-essential staff to work from home, and is now ordering all city parks temporarily close.

“I’ve done this because we are at a crucial juncture in our fight against the spread of COVID-19,” said Mayor Habib. “All of these actions – all of the requests for residents to stay at home and take precaution – have one goal. That goal is to limit the spread of coronavirus and shorten the time that it will adversely affect our lives.”

Mayor Habib encouraged residents to practice proper social distancing, wash your hands, stay vigilant and stay informed.

“While there is no way to know the exact number of Americans that will ultimately be infected, there is no debate that how stringently we follow the recommendations now will lessen the number of people who are infected, will lessen the strain on our medical facilities, and will shorten the time that it takes us to get back to normal. It’s really that simple.”