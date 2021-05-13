Meet the candidates for Berkeley County School District superintendent

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County School District’s Board of Trustees has named three finalists in their search for a new superintendent.

It comes after Dr. Eddie Ingram announced his plans to retire as superintendent back in January.

The board of trustees voted on the three finalists during a special meeting last month – their decision comes after a thorough review of all applicants, and interviews with semi-finalist applicants.

“The Board of Trustees was very pleased with the caliber of all of the finalists,” said Dave Barrow, BCSD Board Chair. “We look forward to the next phase in the search.”

MEET THE CANDIDATES

Dr. Glenda Gibson Levine

Deon D. Jackson

Dr. Anthony S. Dixon

The three finalists include Dr. Anthony S. Dixon, who has served as the Chief Administrative Officer – School Services (Secondary Schools) for the Berkeley County School District since July 1, 2020, Deon D. Jackson who currently serves as the Chief Administrative Officer for Pupil Services for the Berkeley County School District, and Dr. Glenda Gibson Levine who actively serves as the Chief Diversity Officer for the Berkeley County School District.

Dr. Anthony S. Dixon has served as the Chief Administrative Officer – School Services (Secondary Schools) for the Berkeley County School District since July 1, 2020. Prior to this, he served as the Executive Director of Academics and Innovation as well as principal of Sanders-Clyde and Memminger School of Global Studies. He served as principal for Philip Simmons High School, Philip Simmons Middle School and Cainhoy Elementary School. He previously served as an Assistant Principal at Daniel Island School and Boulder Bluff Elementary School and as a Special Education Teacher at St. Stephen and Memminger Elementary Schools. Dixon earned his Ed.D. and Ed.S. degrees from South Carolina State University, Master of Arts in Teaching in Special Education from The University of Charleston and a B.S. from College of Charleston.

Deon D. Jackson currently serves as the Chief Administrative Officer for Pupil Services for the Berkeley County School District. Prior to this, he has served as the Senior Associate Superintendent of Operations and Administration, Interim Superintendent and Chief Administrative Officer in Berkeley County. He also served as a principal at Cane Bay Middle School and St. Stephen Middle School. Jackson served as a classroom teacher in Berkeley County for four years and in Lancaster County for two years. He is currently pursuing a Ph.D. from the University of South Carolina. He earned his Ed.S. and M.Ed. from The Citadel.

Dr. Glenda Gibson Levine currently serves as the Chief Diversity Officer for the Berkeley County School District. Prior to this, she served as the Chief Human Resource Officer and Director of Secondary Education in Berkeley County. She previously served as a principal of Hanahan High School, assistant principal of Stratford High School, a teacher evaluator, and a classroom teacher at Stratford High School and Goose Creek High School. She also served as a classroom teacher in the Williamsburg County School District. Levine is currently pursuing an Ed.S. from The Citadel. She earned an Ed.D. from Nova Southeastern University, an M.Ed. from Charleston Southern University, and a B.S. from Benedict Collect.

The board expects to name the superintendent by the end of May.