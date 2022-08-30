MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Moncks Corner Police Department will soon have a new leader at the helm following a months-long search.

David Brabham, who currently serves as a major for the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, will be sworn in as the town’s top cop during a council meeting next month.

“Super excited,” said Brabham. “I started my law enforcement career here in Moncks Corner in 1995, and this has come full circle.”

Brabham said he’s been working with his current agency to close out cases and “pass the baton get ready for our adventure here at Moncks Corner,” he said.

Law enforcement has always been in his blood. “My grandfather was a sheriff in Mecklenburg County in Charlotte, and he always had an affinity for me to follow his footsteps,” he said.

So, Brabham began his career in law enforcement when he moved to Moncks Corner. He raised two kids with his family in the town while rising to the rank of Major at the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.

He set becoming the child of police as a personal career goal about 10 years ago.

“A lot of times you don’t get that opportunity to chase those types of dreams- but the opportunity presented itself and I knew that that was my goal 10 years ago.”

He believes community policing is what works well.

“They’ve set a good foundation of that here. I think we just want to expand on those programs, increase the training of our officers, and like the Moncks Corner logo says, the ‘Lowcountry’s Hometown,’ do that with a personal hometown touch.”

Brabham will be sworn in as the new police chief on September 15.