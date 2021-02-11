Member of the first Goose Creek Town Council, Roger Anderson, dies from COVID-19 complications

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A member of Goose Creek’s first town council has died at age 90.

Roger D. Anderson, who passed away at Trident Medical Center on Tuesday due to COVID-19 complications, was a member of the first Goose Creek Town Council when it was incorporated in 1961.

According to his obituary, Anderson was born in June of 1930 in Cherry Creek, New York.

He graduated from South Dayton High School before serving four years in the U.S. Navy, and was later employed at the Charleston Naval Shipyard for thirty years until his retirement.

“Roger enjoyed working on motorcycles, automobiles, or just about anything that was broken and in need of repair,” hos obituary stated. “He also enjoyed woodworking and creating gadgets to use around the house.”

Family members say he earned the nickname “Handy Andy” among his friends and neighbors in Goose Creek.

Anderson was the original council’s last surviving member.