Missing man thanks first responders who found him

BERKELEY CO., S.C. (WCBD) – A man who went missing early Sunday morning in Berkeley County was found safely, thanks to a multi-agency effort.

Now, Anthony Nero, who has dementia, wants to thank those who found him.

Nero’s daughter, Kim Gotz, explained that around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, her son realized that Nero was missing. Nero had wandered outside with his German Shepard, Dirk.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office began a ground search, while the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office sent their helicopter to search from the air.

Nearly three and a half hours later, Nero was found laying on the ground at a property near his home, with Dirk guarding him. Nero said that he remembered being kind of lost, “and [not having] any idea how to get out of there.”

Nero and his family are beyond grateful to those involved in his safe recovery, although Nero says that he did help them out a bit:

“I was smart enough to stay in one place rather than walk around.”

Gotz said that her dad is her hero, and she couldn’t be more thankful to have him back. The family is looking into getting a GPS device for Nero, and possibly for Dirk as well.