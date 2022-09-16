BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A mobile home was damaged during a Thursday afternoon fire in the Cainhoy community.

Crews with the Cainhoy Fire Department were dispatched to a reported fire at a mobile home off Cainhoy Road just after 1:00 p.m.

Firefighters reported seeing smoke and fire as they arrived at the scene.

The Cainhoy Fire Department worked with assisting agencies, including the Charleston and Mount Pleasant fire departments, to extinguish the fire, which was “placed under control at 1:18 p.m.,” the department said.

Fire officials said everyone made it out of the home safely and no injuries were reported.

The cause of that fire is under investigation. East Berkeley Fire Department and Berkeley County EMS also responded to the call.