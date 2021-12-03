Molly the Moose delivering hope to Berkeley County families

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Many families in Goose Creek will be getting holiday gifts this weekend, thanks to The Molly Project.

Brenda Weber and her husband started the program five years ago when they saw parents posting online asking for gently used toys for their kids.

The Webers decided to do a Christmas giveaway. They asked for donations of toys and other items for those in need, and the community provided. The first year, about 100 people showed up for the giveaway.

From there it grew, and the Webers decided to give the effort a name.

They called it The Molly Project, named after Weber’s Husband’s stuffed moose.

Each year, more people donate items and more people stop by on distribution day. Weber fills her yard with items and families stop by to take what they need.

The project has been so successful that Weber has been able to expand the operation. She now donates items like clothing to families in need throughout the year.

Weber says that she knows how it feels to be in a tough spot, and she feels that giving back is the least she can do.

“My husband was out of work and we needed help with our bills and food and everything. We found food distributions and churches helped us, our own church helped us. And I just felt it was time to pay it back to the community who had essentially helped us way back when.”