MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Moncks Corner on Monday announced who will lead its police department.

David Brabham, who currently served as a Major with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, will join the Moncks Corner Police Department with more than 27 years of law enforcement experience.

The search for a new police chief began in March of this year and comes after its former chief, Ric Ollic, retired from the agency.

“After listening to the department, the community, and its leaders, a description of the ideal candidate was created and used to recruit prospective candidates,” town leaders said. “The candidates that most closely matched the community’s criteria were interviewed by a seven-member advisory committee.”

That committee included community and faith leaders, who unanimously recommended Brabham to become the town’s next top cop.

“We wanted a process that selected the very best Police Chief for our community. We solicited and received interest from twenty-one candidates from all over the country. But in the end, it was someone close to home that stood out above the rest as the best person to lead the Police Department forward,” said town administrator Jeff Lord.

“Moncks Corner is such a great community that we were able to attract many highly qualified candidates to choose from. It was a difficult decision given the quality of candidates, but I am confident that Mr. Brabham is the best choice for our Town, as he not only has the experience and technical capability, but also has a proven track record of serving with honesty and integrity. As our community and law enforcement nationwide adapts to the challenges of accountability and recruiting, those are the most important traits a Police Chief can have,” said Mayor Michael Lockliear.

Brabham began his career in law enforcement with the Moncks Corner Police Department in 1995, where he served as patrolman and canine handler.

He later joined the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office patrol unit in 1998 and eventually served as supervisor of the canine unit, drug enforcement unit, training division, and special response team commander.

Brabham graduated from the 250th session of the FBI National Academy, according to the town and earned an associate degree in criminal justice from Trident Technical College.

Town leaders say Brabham is active within the community as a softball coach and a member of the Grove Christian Church in Moncks Corner.

He will be sworn-in and take command of the department during a town council meeting on September 15.