Moncks Corner celebrates new fire station in Foxbank Plantation

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Another new fire station is open in Berkeley County. The brand-new fire station is now open for business in Foxbank Plantation.

“I’m excited. This has been a long time coming,” said Chief Robert Gass with the Moncks Corner Fire Department during a ribbon-cutting ceremony. “Seems like we had a lot of hurdles to get through to get this project off the ground. Once we got started, it all went fairly quickly and smoothly.”

They started searching for the right location about seven years ago. On Wednesday, the town cut the ribbon on their new $1.8 million fire station.

The town paid for it as it was being built, so there is no loan payment.

“It’s a big need. You’re supposed to have 5 miles distance to every residence to get the best rate from your insurance company.”

So, the opening will save some people money on their insurance bill. More than that, it can save lives.

“We just live a few streets over,” said Kendra Wylie. “We’re really excited to have a fire station here.”

The county EMS also plans to have a vehicle stationed here 12 hours per day.

“It’s just great. We are very thankful to have it in our community here.”

The department began manning the station June 1st and will continue doing so 24 hours a day.