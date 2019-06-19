Moncks Corner celebrates opening of remodeled BI-LO grocery store

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Shoppers are celebrating the re-opening of a BI-LO grocery store on 110 S. Highway 52 in Moncks Corner.

The remodeled store was in response to customers who asked for an improved shopping experience.

The first 100 customers who arrived at the store early Wednesday morning received a free mystery gift card valued between $5 and $250.

Customers were also treated to live entertainment and a sampling.

The remodeled store now features front facade signage and a fresh, contemporary color palette plus newly updated farm-fresh produce department including a generous selection of fruits and vegetables, including organic varieties.

A new Dollar Shop section is also available with hundreds of items to provide customers with the convenient items they look for the most at incredible prices.

In addition to Wednesday’s event, the new Moncks Corner BI-LO will host a community celebration on Saturday, June 22 at 10 a.m., with live entertainment, DJs, giveaways, delicious food sampling and more.

PROVIDED | Grand re-opening of Moncks Corner BI-LO

