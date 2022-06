MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry Chick-fil-A is working to break educational barriers for its employees through a new program.

Thanks to a partnership with Point University, the restaurant is offering employees free tuition. The program is unique to the Moncks Corner location.

The restaurant explained that the goal is to “invest in the development of [its] team by removing the barriers associated with higher education.”