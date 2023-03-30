MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The process of opening a new business can be daunting at times. But the Town of Moncks Corner has launched a video series aimed at guiding you through the steps from beginning to end.

Leaders said the idea behind creating the videos was to help alleviate wariness when it comes to the start-up process, whether for starting a new business or developing land in the town.

“These videos will help our citizens understand everything that goes on in the development process, as well as help answer questions people may have, every step of the way,” said Mayor Michael Lockliear.

The videos will take you step-by-step through the entire development process in a way that has become increasingly common when learning new tasks.

“We wanted to create something that is geared toward how people learn now,” said Moncks Corner Town Administrator Jeff Lord. “People now use DIY videos to do everything, so we decided to do a video series in that format.”

Officials said those interested can find the video series posted on the town’s website or by clicking here.