MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Moncks Corner Rural Fire Department recently got a new training tool to ensure crews are prepared for any situation.







Via MCRFD

The forcible entry training prop is a model door made out of heavy-duty material, which on which crews can practice forcing entry when doors are locked or obstructed.

Crews mostly trained with Halligan bars and flat-head axes, working to pry the door open.

The prop can also be used by the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office to practice using the battering ram.