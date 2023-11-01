MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD)- A Moncks Corner man is dead after he was attacked by two pit bulls while walking through a mobile home park Tuesday afternoon.

According to authorities, the attack happened around 4:40 p.m. on Ayers Drive near Old Whitesville Road in Moncks Corner at the Pleasant Oaks Mobile Home Park.

The victim was identified by the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office as 65-year-old David Eller.

“At this point, it appears that Mr. Eller was just going about normal activity along that way on yesterday when unfortunately those dogs were able to fatally attack him,” Coroner Darnell Hartwell said.

Officials said a woman was driving down Old Whitesville Road and noticed the dogs pulling something in the grass. She then called 9-1-1.

“I believe our 911 caller was travelling down Old Whitesville Road and saw the dogs dragging around an object and turned around and then discovered that that object was a human being,” said Captain Michael Crumley with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, the owner surrendered the dogs to Berkeley Animal Center and both were euthanized.

Investigators are reportedly working with solicitor’s office to determine whether any charges will be filed in the case.

“We are having him autopsied at the Medical University tomorrow, but at this point we believe that the death is 100% contributed from the fatal attack from the pit bulls,” Hartwell said. “Our condolences goes out that family for this tragic incident that occurred on yesterday.”

The investigation is ongoing.