Moncks Corner man arrested for distributing child sex abuse material

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 54-year-old man has been arrested for distributing child sexual abuse material.

Brian Charles Parker of Moncks Corner was arrested Wednesday on two charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security, U.S. Secret Service, and the law enforcement division of Santee Cooper worked with Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators in making the arrest.

A cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led authorities to Parker, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Investigators said Parker distributed multiple files of child sexual abuse material.

He is charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree.