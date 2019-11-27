Moncks Corner man honored in 2020 Rose Parade

MONCKS CORNER S.C. (WCBD) – Craig Owens, a Moncks Corner man is remembered as a loving father, husband, and a life saver.

Craig made the selfless decision before his unexpected passing to be a registered organ donor. After his time came, his wife, Shana Owens upheld his wishes without a second thought.

Craig had a giving spirit so it wasn’t that hard for me to become an organ donor. And when I got his license, I saw that he had a yes and a heart as well so, I did what he wanted me to do Shana Owens, Wife of Floragraph Recipient

Because of his gifts to those in need, Craig is being honored in this year’s upcoming Rose Parade in Pasadena California, where his Floragraph will be featured on the Donate Life float, Light into the Darkness.

His Floragraph is one among 43 other donors who too gave themselves to others. The float will be celebrating those gifts of life and will have 26 organ, eye, and tissue recipients and living donors seat or walking in the parade. Shana Owens and her daughter will be in attendance during the Rose Parade in Pasadena on New Years Day. Despite them being thankful for the honor, they say these next few weeks leading up will be the most difficult for them.

We’re taking it one say at a time. with the holidays coming this is the first one that will be without him. Shana Owens, Wife of Floragraph Recipient

Shana says her and family want everyone to remember her husband a quiet, kind, and giving man. He was a gentle-giant that would help even the most un-ordinary of people.

And if you're interested in becoming an organ donor visit your local DMV, or if you have any questions about the process, head to Donate Life's page to learn more.