Moncks Corner man who shot at Berkeley County deputy, pointed gun at U.S. Marshals sentenced to 30 years in federal prison

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man who shot at a Berkeley County deputy and pointed a gun at U.S. Marshals has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison.

United States Attorney for the District of South Carolina, M. Rhett DeHart, announced this week Ricky DeWayne Johnson, 35, of Moncks Corner was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to assaulting two members of the United States Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force and unlawfully possessing a firearm.

A deputy with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office attempted a traffic stop on a truck for traffic violations in the early morning hours of March 22, 2018 – the truck initially slowed and pulled into a gas station parking lot, but then led the deputy in a high-speed chase into a residential neighborhood.

Johnson made a U-turn in a neighborhood and fired a .45 caliber pistol at the deputy.

“Johnson continued driving until he made an abrupt stop, where he pointed the handgun at the deputy who had exited his vehicle and had drawn his weapon,” DeHart’s office said, “When the deputy took cover, Johnson sped off and made his way to a cul-de-sac in the neighborhood, where he exited the vehicle and ran from the deputy.”

Deputies located a spent casing for a .45 caliber round and a .22 caliber handgun during a search of the stolen vehicle. Another spent casing was found in the street.

Searching for the suspect, deputies learned a van had been stolen in the area – after a two-hour search, U.S. Marshals located Johnson in downtown Summerville.

Johnson again attempted to flee, and during a foot chase, he pulled out a handgun from his jacket and pointed it at Marshals.

“The Marshals opened fire at Johnson and brought him down,” said DeHart. “Investigators recovered a .45 caliber handgun loaded with 4 rounds of ammunition from Johnson who was treated for a gunshot wound in a local hospital and taken into custody.”

Johnson was prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition due to previous crimes.

Anyone foolish enough to point a gun at federal law enforcement yet fortunate enough to survive should know that they will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” said DeHart. “Our law enforcement officers – local, state, and federal – put their lives on the line each day to protect and serve the public. Our office will never tolerate criminals threatening or shooting at our brave men and women in uniform.”

United States District Court Judge Margaret B. Seymour sentenced Johnson to the statutory maximum of 30 years in federal prison, to be followed by a three-year term of court-ordered supervision.