MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Moncks Corner Mayor Michael Lockliear is encouraging residents to stay home as much as possible during the coronavirus pandemic.

He said town employees are working from home when possible and said all recreation sports, activities, programs and events are canceled until at least May.

Courts, ball fields and playgrounds are also closed.

Town officials say walking paths will remain open as long as people follow social distancing guidelines.