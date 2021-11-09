Moncks Corner Medical Center hosting Holiday Food Drive, celebrating 20 years of caring

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Moncks Corner Medical Center will celebrate 20 years of caring for Berkeley County families with a holiday food drive in support of Helping Hands of Goose Creek.

The drive is to express appreciation of the trust of families staff and has special significance for the medical center’s staff.

“I grew up in Berkeley County, I love living here and I love working here. One thing that I think makes this a special place is how our community supports each other. Our county is growing fast, but I think we still look out for each other especially those who may need a helping hand,” says manager Kim Browder, RN.

Helping Hands of Goose Creek Executive Director Jennifer Jones adds that supporting partners like Moncks Corner Medical Center shows “how Berkeley County businesses and residents help each other. It’s what makes our communities strong.”

Lowcountry Cardiology cardiologist Patrick Looser, MD says that “studies show that giving can boost physical and mental health like reducing stress and lowering blood pressure.”

Food donations can be dropped off at Moncks Corner Medical Center at 401 N. Live Oak Drive in Moncks Corner. The deadline to drop off items is November 22 at noon.

The top items on the Helping Hands of Goose Creek food drive list are:

Cranberry sauce/apple sauce

Gravy, salad dressing, mayonnaise, ketchup

Toilet paper, paper towels, toothpaste

Sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes

Canned vegetales (green beans, collard greens, corn)

Pie filing (cherry, apple, pumpkin, pudding)

Tea, hot chocolate

Stuffing, seasoning rice mix, flavored past mix

Muffin mix & cake mix/icing

Soups (10-22 ounce) Progesso, Campbell’s, House

Helping Hands of Goose Creek requests food products be no larger than two pounds.