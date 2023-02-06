MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Moncks Corner has announced who will lead its police department after chief David Brabham resigned over medical-related issues.

Steve Young, who currently serves as captain with the Moncks Corner Police Department, will begin serving as police chief after nearly 30 years of law enforcement experience.

Young previously acted as interim police chief for six months until Brabham assumed the role.

“I’ve said before how it was a difficult decision last time, given the quality of candidates. Mr. Young is highly qualified, well experienced, and has demonstrated innovation in policing strategies that will serve our community well. All of that, combined with his tenure with the department, make him the right person to lead our Police Department now,” said Moncks Corner Mayor Michael Lockliear.

Captain Young holds a Master of Science Degree from Charleston Southern University in Public Safety Management and has been with the Moncks Corner Police Department for four years.

“During that time, he served as Lieutenant over investigations, and then patrol, before being promoted to captain and assuming the second in command duties for the department,” officials said.

Young will be sworn in and takes command of the department during a council meeting that will take place February 21at at 6:00 p.m.