Moncks Corner officer resigned after accepting money to dismiss traffic tickets

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – An officer with the Moncks Corner Police Department recently resigned over misconduct allegations.

Cpl. Randall Scott worked for the department from February 2015 until he resigned in May after it was discovered he was accepting payment for dismissing traffic violation tickets.

According to Scott’s SC Criminal Justice Academy record, a man was in traffic court on April 22nd when he told the courtroom that he had already paid his fine to an officer.

The judge ordered an investigation and Cpl. Scott admitted to taking money from 10 to 12 people in exchange for having their tickets dismissed.

Scott estimated that he took about $1,200 from citizens and said he was simply trying to help people get their points reduced or tickets dismissed.

His record – through the SC Criminal Justice Academy – said he resigned due to misconduct on May 6th.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating. Cpl. Scott previously worked for the Summerville Police Department.