Moncks Corner passes resolution encouraging residents to wear a face covering while in public

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Moncks Corner Town Council has passed a resolution encouraging people to wear face coverings in public areas.

The town joins a long list of Lowcountry municipalities with a face covering mandate at COVID-19 cases surge across South Carolina.

Based on the recommendations of public health experts and responsive to a serious threat to the public health, safety, and welfare of its citizens, Monck Corner Town Council strongly encourages its residents, businesses, and visitors to wear a mask or face covering while in retail and food service establishments.

According to the resolution, citizens should wear face coverings in all enclosed public spaces, including retail establishments and food service establishments, when social distancing of 6 feet or more is not possible.

It states they should continue practicing social distancing, handwashing, and other safety measures as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

Retail establishments and food service establishments should require all employees in regular contact with the public to wear face coverings when social distancing of 6 feet or more is not possible.