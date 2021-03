MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Moncks Corner Police Department (MCPD) on Friday announced the arrest of two people in connection with a Tuesday shooting on Shannonwood Drive.

According to MCPD, Isaiah Eman Wright (19) of Charleston is being charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a stolen handgun.

A 16 year old is also being charged with attempted murder.