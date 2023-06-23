Veron Vickie Mitchum, 66, was reported missing by her family | Photo courtesy Moncks Corner Police Dept.

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Moncks Corner are searching for a missing woman who suffers from a mental health condition that requires treatment.

The Monck Corner Police Department said Veron Vickie Mitchum, 66, was reported missing by her family and the last contact was on June 22.

Mitchum is 5’5” with brown hair eyes, white hair, and was wearing an orange shirt with black jeans.

Police said she lives in Summerville but “could be anywhere.”

If you’ve seen her, or know where she may be, you are asked to contact the Berkeley County Dispatch Center by calling 843-719-4169.