Moncks Corner PD searching for suspects in drug-related shooting

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Moncks Corner Police Department (MCPD) on Tuesday is investigating a drug-related shooting on Shannonwood Drive.

According to MCPD, arriving officers found a 31-year-old man sitting in his car with a gunshot wound to his neck.

He was taken to Trident Main Hospital and is in serious condition.

Investigators determined that the shooting was drug-related and located marijuana in the victim’s possession.

MCPD is searching for two suspects, both described as black males between 15 and 20 years old, both between 120 and 130 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MCPD at (843) 719-7930.