Moncks Corner PD releases images of vehicle suspected in March 27 hit and run crash

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Moncks Corner are working to identify a vehicle that may have been involved in a Monday night hit-and-run crash.

The collision happened on Highway 52 near the Tail Race Canal just before 10:00 p.m., according to the Moncks Corner Police Department.

Police said the vehicle, which they believe is white, might have suffered damage to the front and front windshield.

Photos of suspected vehicle via Moncks Corner Police Department

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact the Moncks Corner Police Department at 843-719-7930.