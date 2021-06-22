Moncks Corner Police Chief suspended in connection to school resource officer sexual misconduct investigation

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Moncks Corner Police Chief Rick Ollic has been suspended, according to sources familiar with the situation, in connection to an investigation into a former school resource officer at Berkeley High School who is accused of sexual misconduct with a student.

The school resource officer, identified as Zedrick Maruice Smalls (50), has been arrested and is being charged with four counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, second degree and one count of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, third degree, after having sex with a student at Berkeley High School, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division SLED. The victim was a 15-year-old girl.

Ollic is facing a two-week suspension. Sources were unable to provide further details on the exact reason for Ollic’s suspension at this time.

News 2 has reached out to Ollic, but we have not yet received a response.

News 2 has reached out the the Moncks Corner Mayor, who refused to comment citing a personnel matter.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.