Former school resource officer at Berkeley High arrested for criminal sexual conduct with student

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) on Monday announced the arrest of Zedrick Maurice Smalls (50), a former school resource officer at Berkeley High School.

Smalls is being charged with four counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor after having sex with a student at Berkeley High School, according to SLED. The victim was a 15-year-old girl.

Warrants state that there were multiple incidents between May and June of 2021.

Smalls is currently being held at the Berkeley County Detention Center.

