Former school resource officer at Berkeley High arrested for criminal sexual conduct with student

Berkeley County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) on Monday announced the arrest of Zedrick Maurice Smalls (50), a former school resource officer at Berkeley High School.

Smalls is being charged with four counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor after having sex with a student at Berkeley High School, according to SLED. The victim was a 15-year-old girl.

Warrants state that there were multiple incidents between May and June of 2021.

Smalls is currently being held at the Berkeley County Detention Center.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

2021 Hurricane Ready Guide

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES

Join our daily newsletter!