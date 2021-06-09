Moncks Corner school resource officer fired after “inappropriate communication with student”

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Moncks Corner Police Department on Wednesday announced that a School Resource Officer has been fired after “inappropriate communication with a student was reported.”

No details were available regarding in which school the officer worked.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.

