MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The town of Moncks Corner hosted a drop-in workshop at Town Council Chambers Thursday evening to get feedback from residents on their new town plan.

The feedback from this meeting will be used to help Moncks Corner, in partnership with the Berekely-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments, to complete the town’s 2022 Comprehensive Plan.

“All of this area is growing. And so it’s important for us to make sure that we have enough infrastructure in place – water, sewer, police and fire, schools,” said Douglas Polen, Moncks Corner Community Development Director.

Officials said the town’s population has nearly doubled since 2010. As a result, they’re opening discussions to the public to meet the needs of the evolving community.

“What do people really want to see our town become over the next few years?” Polen said. “Now’s the time to put your input in, and say, ‘we want more recreation, we want less people, we want less fire protection.’”

Planning leaders said about 20 residents came to the three hour workshop, voicing their concerns about traffic, public infrastructure and the economy.

Ned Washington, a resident of Moncks Corner for the past 18 months, said he attended the meeting to discuss his worry about an increase in traffic as a result of the town’s growth.

“You got to be a part of something to change something. I think it’s a wonderful idea, I think it’s good forethought, and I think it’s wonderful to be proactive,” Washington said of the town’s idea to host this public forum.

Plans like this are made every ten years to help identify the wants and needs of the town. In addition, the plan helps to establish timelines and strategies to achieve goals, according to Moncks Corner’s website.

Housing, natural resources, cultural resources and community facilities are also discussed in the 2022 Comprehensive Plan.

Development officials said they will host more meetings for the public to give input in the coming months before the plan is approved later this year.