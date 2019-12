MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman charged with operating a prostitution business out of a spa in Moncks Corner is facing additional charges.

The State Law Enforcement Division has filed additional charges against Hong Song Wang in Dorchester County for two counts of prostitution.

Wang, 49, was arrested earlier this week following an extensive investigation regarding her massage parlor and spa.

Her bond was set at $465 for each charge.